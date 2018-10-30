CPC to Supply 0.50% Sulfur LSFO in Taiwan From January 1, 2019

CPC will supply LSFO from January 1, 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation will start supply of 0.50% sulfur LSFO from January 1, 2019.

The supplier says its product will have a maximum viscosity of 180cSt.

The product will be available at all five of Taiwan's main bunkering ports: Hualien, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Suao, and Taichung.

While availability of such products is expected to increase in the run up to January 1, 2020, when the "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force, CPC says its timing for the move was in response the fact that Emissions Control Areas (ECAs) in China are already phasing in the 0.50% sulfur cap within its waters.

While most of China's ECAs will have the rules in place for January 1, 2019, the Maritime Safety Administrations (MSA) of Shanghai and Zhejiang started the new rules from October 1, 2018.