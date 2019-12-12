Kaohsiung: Tight Barging Schedule Reported

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kaohsiung port. File image/Pixabay.

The Tailwanese port of Kaohsiung is currently experiencing a tight barging schedule, according to CPC Corporation.

For delivery of 380 centistokes fuel oil, the earliest date is December 17.

"Only one barge for MF-380 [is] available at Kaohsiung and operation time is from 0800 to 2000," the corporation said in a statement.

A number of ports have reported tight barging schedules for bunker delivery.

From January 1, the global standard on the sulfur content of bunker fuel falls to 0.5% from 3.5%. Barges and tank operators are having to reconfigure their services in response to the rule change.