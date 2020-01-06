Essar Shipping Expects Scrubber Payback in 18-24 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Essar said its calculations were dependent upon HSFO-VLSFO price spreads. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

India's Essar Shipping expects to recoup its capital expenditure on scrubber installations on its ships within 18-24 months, the company said Monday.

The company has ordered scrubbers for four of its 12 ships, comprising three minicape bulk carriers and one very large crude carrier, it said.

The installations are due to be completed in April or May of this year.