Sentek Marine Named Singapore's Biggest Bunker Supplier by Volume in 2017

Sentek Marine has been named the biggest bunker supplier in the world's biggest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd (Sentek Marine) was Singapore's biggest bunker supplier by volume in 2017, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The supplier, who was ranked second in 2016, displaces Chemoil International Pte Ltd (Chemoil) who for 2017 drop to third, having held the top spot for the previous two years.

Petrochina International (S) Pte Ltd jumped from 12th to second, with Shell Eastern Trading Pte (eighth in 2016) and Equatorial Marine Fuel management Services Pte Ltd (seventh in 2016) rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth place respectively.

BP Singapore Pte Ltd, who were the top supplier for 11 consecutive years through 2014 before dropping to second in 2015 and then fifth last year, ended 2017 ranked seventh.

Other notable moves within the top 20 were made by Ocean Bunkering Services (Pte) Ltd, who moved up from 31st to eighth last year, and Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd, who moved up from 55th to 18th in 2017.

Previous top 20 suppliers Universal Energy Pte Ltd (Universal Energy), ranked third last year, along with Transocean Oil Pte Ltd (Transocean Oil), ranked sixth in 2016, did not appear in the latest rankings for 2017 having exited the market during the previous year.

As Ship & Bunker previously repored, in August MPA said it would not renew the licence of Universal Energy when it expired on August 31, 2017, with the former player said to have accumulated demerit points for delivery of bunkers that were severely aerated - commonly known as the Cappuccino Effect - as well as stoppages during bunkering operations. Transocean Oil had their licence revoked in November for infractions reported by MPA to have included falsifications of records and discrepancies in stock movement logbooks.

While MPA does not disclose the volumes sold by each supplier, as Ship & Bunker reported Friday, collectively 2017 was a record year for bunker sales in the port with over 50 million mt sold.

The year ended with 55 licensed bunker suppliers operating in the port.

The full top 20 list of bunker suppliers ranked by volume is as follows:

2017 Rank (2016 Rank) Company

1 (2) SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD

2 (12) PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD

3 (1) CHEMOIL INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

4 (8) SHELL EASTERN TRADING PTE LTD

5 (7) EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD

6 (6) EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD

7 (5) BP SINGAPORE PTE LTD

8 (31) OCEAN BUNKERING SERVICES (PTE) LTD

9 (9) GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD

10 (17) TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD

11 (14) COSTANK (S) PTE LTD

12 (19) CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD

13 (11) TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD

14 (15) GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD

15 (21) BOMIN BUNKER OIL PTE LTD

16 (13) SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

17 (18) BRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

18 (55) HONG LAM MARINE PTE LTD

19 (26) INTER-PACIFIC PETROLEUM PTE LTD

20 (20) AEGEAN BUNKERING (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD