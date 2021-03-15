India Cancels 10 Bunker Supplier Licences

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move came from India's Directorate General of Shipping. File Image / Pixabay

India's authorities have cancelled 10 bunker suppliers' licences over regulatory violations.

The country's Directorate General of Shipping has withdrawn bunker supplier registration certificates for 10 companies, news service Hindu Business Line reported last week.

The authorities had warned 24 firms that they were in breach of the rules in December because of a failure to carry out an annual surveillance audit of their bunker supply management system. A further letter was sent to the remaining firms still out of compliance on February 2, the newspaper said.

The firms with licences removed include the following, according to the Hindu Business Line: