MPA Replaces Fleet of Patrol Vessels for Safety and Marine Environment Protection in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships are equipped with thermal cameras and drones. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore has replaced its fleet of patrol craft that maintain navigational safety and enforce environmental standards in its waters.

The six new 17-metre vessels replace the existing fleet, which served from 2012 until this year, the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a statement on its website.

"The new patrol craft possess new surveillance capabilities such as the multi-sensor marine thermal cameras, chemical gas detectors and drones," the MPA said.

The ships can also respond to oil spills.

The MPA has also deployed two additional patrol launches "for flag and port state control inspections, and to conduct checks on bunkering and private wharves activities," it said.