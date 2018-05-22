Philippines Holds National Shipping Emissions Workshop

The three-day course was undertaken by 35 Filipino maritime officials. Image Credit: IMO / GloMEEP

The IMO-run Global maritime energy efficiency partnerships (GloMEEP) project has held a national workshop on the Prevention and control of shipping and port air emissions in the Philippines.

The three-day course was undertaken by 35 Filipino maritime officials and focused on how to quantify emissions in ports.

"For ports to cut emissions to ensure cleaner air and contribute to the battle against climate change, they first need to quantify emissions and then identify measures to reduce port-related emissions in a cost-effective way," said IMO.

"The on-going strategic partnership between the IMO-run GloMEEP project on energy-efficiency and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is helping selected countries to develop port emission inventories and subsequently draw up a port emission reduction strategy."

The event took place on 15-17 May and was hosted by the Philippines Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).