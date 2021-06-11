Samsung Heavy Industries to Develop Nuclear Power for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations signed a research agreement on Tuesday. Image Credit: Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute

Samsung Heavy Industries is set to work on developing wider applications for nuclear power in the shipping industry.

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute has signed a research agreement with SHI to collaborate on the project, the institute said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The two organisations will develop a small modular reactor for use offshore, as well as working together on performance verification and the business model for offshore nuclear systems.

At present nuclear power is used primarily in military vessels, but the new designs of smaller reactors are winning support from a growing group of shipping-industry figures who see it playing a role in the industry's search for zero-carbon energy.