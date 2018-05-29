Bunker Jobs: Junior Bunker Trader, Singapore

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is currently working with a worldwide supplier within the marine fuel segment in searching for a new Junior Bunker Trader for their office in Singapore.

In order to be considered for this role you would either be:

Working in a junior role in operations, trading or sales from another marine fuel supplier in Singapore.

In a role working with sales, operations, ship broker, chartering towards the shipping industry.

In this role, you will be reporting to the Regional Director for APAC, who is based in Singapore. Your primary focus and responsibility are Chinese based customers. You are required to hunt for new business, establish new and maintain existing business relationships we well as independently handle the local clients/ suppliers.

The company will provide you with the best training and support in the market.

Only candidates already based in Singapore will be considered for this role.

Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to)

Promoting the companies services and locations between new and existing clients.

Managing accounts assigned to you.

Building your own client portfolio in the region and especially in China.

Negotiating both long-term contracts as well as for spot business.

Adding value to your clients and building long-term relationships.

Skills, personality and past experience

Strong team player but can also work independently.

Be resilient and have a have a "never-give-up" attitude.

Works well in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Can work with well with managing existing accounts as well as hunt for new business.

Be compliant according to the rules and regulations set by the company.

Have experience and feels confident in canvas sales and cold calling.

Have a Bachelor's education as a minimum.

Apply directly via email at one@sallingsearch.com or via our website at http://adr.to/4xftc

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly confidential