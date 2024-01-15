Singapore: Equatorial Marine Retains top Spot, Sinopec Breaks Into top Ten

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: top ten bunker suppliers in 2023.. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services kept its top spot in terms of bunker volume sold in the bunkering and shipping hub of Singapore, according to port authority figures.

Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore jumped to third place -- up from the 19th position last year -- while TFG Marine rose one spot to become the second largest supplier in the port.

Eng Hua Company edged into the top ten moving up from 11th place. The firm joined PetroChina International, Vitol Bunkers, Chevron Singapore, BP Singapore, Global Energy Trading and Shell Eastern Trading from fourth to ninth position respectively.

Maersk Oil Trading Singapore topped the list of suppliers of biofuel, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

The list has grown from 10 in 2022 to 14 in 2023.

Singapore sold a record volume of bunkers in 2023.

"The strong 2023 performance is largely attributed to the recovery in regional trade and the robust tripartite co-operation among the unions, industry and government to consistently enhance the efficiency, reliability and safety in the Port of Singapore," the MPA said.