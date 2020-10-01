Singapore: BP Oil Traders Leave Under a Cloud

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Staff shown door. File Image / Pixabay.

BP's Singapore-based crude oil trading team has let go four traders following internal investigations into their involvement in several disputed deals.

The four, including a manager in BP's Asia trading team, have been on gardening leave since July, according to business news provider Bloomberg.

The affected staff held portfolios focused on the company's oil sales to Chinese customers, while the manager oversaw crude trading in the region, the report said, citing sources close to the case who have remained anonymous.

A BP spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.