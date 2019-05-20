Ship Arrested in Singapore

Arrest made Singapore. File image/Pixabay.

A ship was arrested in Singapore Thursday last week, court records show.

The Nordic Barakuda is an offshore supply ship owned and controlled by Indonesian interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reason for the vessel's detention is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services.

The arrest was made by Singapore-based Focal Investigation and Security Agency, according to the court report.