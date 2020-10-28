Singapore: Call Made for LNG Bunker Supplier Licences

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: licence call. File Image / Pixabay.

The Singapore port authority has asked liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker suppliers that wish to operate in the to submit proposals to the Maritime and Port Authority.

If licences are granted, the port could see two additional LNG bunker supplier operating in the port by early next year.

Currently, there are two, FueLNG Pte Ltd and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte Ltd.

"MPA will issue up to two additional LNG bunker supplier licences to support growing demand for LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore," the authority said.

Submissions must be received by 15 December.