Brightoil Confirms Employee Arrests in MGO Theft Case

Brightoil makes statement, but will make no further comment while investigation continues (file image/pixabay)

Singapore-based bunker company Brightoil Petroleum has confirmed that two of its employees, who are crew on its bunker tanker Brightoil 326, were arrested by the authorities on suspicion of illegally handling marine gasoil.

The case emerged when 11 suspects, including the two Brightoil employees, appeared in court in Singapore yesterday.

"The two crew members are suspected of misappropriating marine fuel on board our bunker [tanker] Brightoil 326," the company said in a statement.

The statement added the company will decide what to do with the two employees "depending on the outcome of the judicial investigation".

Brightoil does not tolerate illegal conduct by its employees, it said. "If they are convicted, the company will reserve its right of dismissal and right to claim for damages," the statement said.

The marine gasoil theft case has come when another marine fuel theft case from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery is also currently going through the courts.