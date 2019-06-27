Singapore: Bunker Company Chief Executive to Head SSA

Caroline Yang. Image Credit: SSA

Hong Lam Marine's Chief Executive, Caroline Yang, has been elected as the new President of the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA).

Yang has 25 years' experience in the shipping industry and has enjoyed a lengthly career with the bunker supplier, having started as their in-house counsel in 1991.

She has passed the Bar Exams of England and Wales, and also Singapore.

"The industry continues to face challenging conditions and digital disruptions," Yang commented.

"As we navigate into the future together, the task of the Council is to work with all stakeholders to champion Maritime Singapore, to keep SSA relevant and responsive to its members, and to encourage participation by members in our shared goal."

Yang replaces outgoing President Esben Poulsson, who is also Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.

SSA noted Yang is its first-ever female President.