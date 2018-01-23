Eco Marine Power and Teramoto Iron Works Sign Agreement on EnergySail

EMP has signed a patent license agreement with Teramoto Iron Works.

Image Credit: EMP

Eco Marine Power (EMP) today announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Teramoto Iron Works Ltd. (Teramoto) related to patents for EMP's EnergySail and Aquarius MRE technologies.

As Ship & Bunker has reported, EnergySail is an automated rigid sail device that allows vessels to harness power from wind to reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions.

EMP hailed Teramoto Iron Works as "one of the few companies in the world" with experience in the production of rigid sails, having been involved in the manufacture of JAMDA sails in Japan in the 1980's.

"I am proud that our company is at the forefront of bringing the EnergySail towards commercial production and that we are able to demonstrate again, our ability to manufacture high quality and specialized solutions for shipping," said Yoshitaka Teramoto, President of Teramoto Iron Works.