Singapore Bunker Dominance Faces Regional Rivalry

Shanghai box port: bigger than Singapore (file image/pixabay)

It might be the world's top bunkering destination but Singapore should attend to its regional rivals, especially from China.

In 2010, Shanghai overtook Singapore on container traffic and a Chinese port could do the same on bunkers.

That view, expressed by International Bunker Industry Association regional chairman Simon Neo, holds some weight.

"The local [homegrown] players are very much local," Neo told maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

The solution, according to Neo, is for local players to build the scale necessary to meet the competition head on, rather than just "surviving day to day".

There is little to stop these suppliers moving into other, key bunker ports such as Fujairah or in Europe as they have the expertise.

Neo suggests that government agencies such as the International Enterprise Singapore could prove to be a valuable resource in helping smaller, local bunker suppliers scale up to becoming barge operators overseas. It is one way to meet the competition, ,he says.

"The biggest competitor we [in Singapore] are going to face [for bunkers] is China and it will depend on how China wants to open up its bunker sector," Neo was quoted as saying.

Of the Chinese ports, "Zhoushan could be emerging as a competitor to Singapore", he said.

Zhoushan is located on China's eastern coast below Shanghai.