Bunker Spill Reported After Fire on VLCC off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fire on board the vessel has already been put out and reignited several times. Image Credit: Indian Navy

A bunker spill has been reported from the VLCC off Sri Lanka that had a fire on board earlier this week.

The VLCC New Diamond is currently about 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point, the Sri Lankan Navy said on its website Wednesday. The fire on board the vessel has been brought under control after reigniting earlier this week.

"A narrow diesel oil patch extending to one kilometre away from the ship was observed last evening," the Navy said.

A marine research ships is investigating the spill.

The ship was carrying a 270,000 mt crude cargo from Kuwait to Paradip when a fire broke out in its engine room earlier this month.