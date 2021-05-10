Singapore Tightens Anti-Covid Measures in Port Area

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tighter measures in place. File Image / Pixabay.

The shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore has tightened up its anti-covid measures operating in the port area after four workers were recently detected as having the virus.

Two of the cases involved asymptomatic, vaccinated port workers. The Maritime and Port of Authority (MPA) said that it undertook extensive testing following the discoveries.

The authority said that in conjunction with other, relevant bodies it will be stepping up "precautionary measures".

Among the measures instigated are more frequent testing and emphasising the importance of avoiding contact between ship crew and port workers.

"The MPA will continue to work with port operators and shipping lines to review and strengthen safety management measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission," it said.