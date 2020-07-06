Singapore: Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: panel on maritime decarbonisation. File image/Pixabay.

With the International Maritime Organisation's goal of reducing shipping's carbon footprint set for 2050, Singapore has established an international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation (IAP).

The IMO's target is for a 50% cut in total greenhouse gases from shipping.

The panel's brief is to "develop a strategy to support the industry achieve these goals", the port authority said.

Among the oil and shipping companies represented on the panel are AP Moller-Maersk, Cargill, Cosco, Shell and the universities of Nanyang and Princeton.

The panel is chaired by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, who is executive chairman of the BW Group.