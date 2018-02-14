Kawasaki to Build Azimuth Thrusters for China's CIEC

Thrusters commonly used on tugboats (file image/pixabay)

China Communications Import & Export Corporation has ordered four azimuth thrusters from Japanese shipbuilding company Kawasaki Havy Industries (KHI).

The new units, which are used by tugboats and other similar vessels, are from the newly developed, rexpeller azimuth thruster E-series capable of rotating in any direction, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports.

Compared to conventional thruster series, these units are said to reduce energy consumption by 7%.

KHI has said it intends to build more gas-related vessels in its two joint ventures with China Cosco Shipping included building ships fuelled by the alternative bunker fuel, liquefied natural gas.