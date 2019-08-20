New Singapore MD, New Global IMO2020 Function at KPI Bridge Oil

Jesper Sørensen. Image Credit: KPI Bridge Oil

KPI Bridge Oil has created a new management position to help customers manage industry challenges associated with the upcoming IMO2020 rule.

The role will be filled by Mark Emmett, who vacates his position heading up the firm's Singapore unit and will relocate to the group's headquarters in London.

Emmett is replaced by Jesper Sørensen who has been promoted to Managing Director of KPI Bridge Oil Singapore Pte Ltd effective August 1, 2019.

"We realised that many of our business partners could benefit from firmer support from us, especially on matters relating to the impending changes resulting from the 2020 regulations. Mark is uniquely well qualified to further develop and oversee this cross-functional approach with more than 35 years of experience in the industry and an exceptional level of legal and technical expertise," said Søren Høll, KPI Bridge Oil Group CEO.

Adding his own comments to the change, Emmett said: "We will pool together information and resources from specialists across our entities to deliver an enhanced service to individual customers and hopefully pre-empt some of the expected challenges facing our business partners."