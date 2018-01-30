New Malaysian JV to Launch Bunker Fuel Tracking System

The system aims to use artificial intelligence to track fuel usage. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysian "track and trace" firm SMTrack Bhd (SMTrack) is looking to launch a bunker fuel tracking system as part of a new JV with VFTech Sdn Bhd (VFTech), according to local media reports.

While stressing that there were still many details to be ironed out, SMTrack executive director Azmi Osman said he was eyeing a commercial offering of the system in about two to three months.

"The offshore support vessels in the oil and gas industry would be our main target. When we improvise the system we will target all other types of vessels from then on," VFTech chief executive officer Mohammed Shahid was quoted as saying.

Further details of the system were limited, although it was noted that talks were in progress with a number of potential vessel tracking services as partners, while artificial intelligence would be used to track the fuel usage.

"We can replace the work of the fuel auditor and fuel analyst at the same time," said VFTech CFO Hishua Sia.