GP Global Tanker Arrested in India: TradeWinds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was arrested at the port of Pipavav in India. File Image / Pixabay

A GP Global tanker has been arrested in India, according to maritime news publication TradeWinds.

The 6,200 DWT tanker GP B3 was arrested at the port of Pipavav on Wednesday, TradeWinds reported Thursday. The arrest was on behalf of the vessel's mortgagee, National Bank of Fujairah.

A GP Global representative was not available for comment.

The tanker had been waiting off Fujairah before coming to India last month, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

GP Global's bunker business has been largely paused as the company seeks new backing from its lenders.

At the start of August the company announced it had hired Rod Sutton as chief restructuring officer, as well as bringing in UK-based firm Quantuma to assist with its restructuring.

The previous week the company's lawyers released a letter to clients saying it had uncovered a fraud by some of its employees in the UAE, leading to criminal charges against some of them.

GP Global was assessed as one of the world's largest bunker suppliers in a joint report by marine credit company SeaCred and Ship & Bunker last year.