Singapore: Crew Test Positive on Covid-19

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Covid-19: testing positive. File Image / Pixabay.

Crew from a ship calling at Singapore to refuel and for repairs tested positive for Covid-19, the Maritime and Port Authority has said.

The 15-strong crew on the ship which came from India all tested positive for the virus.

No crew disembarked the ship, the authority said, while infected personnel were transferred to hospital.

"The ship is currently quaranted with no ongoing operations and will be thoroughly disinfected," the MPA said.

Port marine circular number 32 states that from March 23, "crew and passengers on short term visits have not been allowed to disembark in Singapore, unless given special prior approval from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore".

To facilitate a crew changes during the pandemic, the authority set up a safe corridor system to minimise risk.