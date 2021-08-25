Singapore Bunker Supplier Count Drops to 41 on Pacific Bunkering Exit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's list of bunker suppliers has almost halved in the past decade. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Pacific Bunkering Services Pte Ltd has dropped off Singapore's list of its accredited suppliers, taking the total number of firms delivering marine fuel at the world's largest bunkering hub to 41.

The city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) removed Pacific Bunkering in an update to its list published earlier this month.

Pacific Bunkering was first registered as a Singapore bunker supplier in February 2013, as a unit of shipping firm Pacific International Lines and covering the fuel needs of its fleet as well as third-party customers.

The company's sales appear to have peaked in 2017, when it was listed by the MPA as Singapore's 21st-largest supplier by volume out of a list of 55 companies. Sales have declined since then, and by last year the company was listed as the 42nd-largest out of 45.

Pacific Bunkering's departure takes Singapore's number of licensed bunker suppliers down to 41. In April Ocean Bunkering Services and Hin Leong Marine International also left the list following the demise of their parent company, Hin Leong Trading, and MGO supplier A DOT Marine was also removed in June.

The total was as high as 73 in 2012.