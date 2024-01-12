Singapore Sees Annual Bunker Sales Rise by 8%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: vessel calls, bunker sales up in 2023. File Image / Pixabay.

Annual bunker sales in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping port of Singapore rose by 8% over the previous year.

Bunker fuel sales in 2023 came in at 51,820,000 metric tonnes compared to 47,896,700 mt in 2022.

Sales for December just tipped over 5 million at 5,050,000 mt, port authority statistics show.

Most of the volume was taken up by conventional bunker product with biofuel sales coming in at 524,000 mt for the year and LNG at 111,000 mt.

A similar pattern was seen across December's figures with conventional fuel sales having by far the biggest market share.

The two top sales categories in December were low sulfur fuel oil at 2,836,500 mt of sales and marine fuel oil at 1,810,600 mt.

The third biggest was low sulfur marine gasoil with sales of 311,600 mt over the month.



The number of vessel arrivals in the port jumped by 20% in 2023 over 2022 while cargo throughput in containers and cargo rose by 4.6% an 2.3% respectively, the figures show.