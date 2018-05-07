Wartsila to Supply Engine Units, Design to Gas-fuelled Tug

Switch to LNG effective way to curb emissions (file image/pixabay)

Finnish marine engineering company Wartsila is to provide design and propulsion systems for a gas-fuelled tug operating in the port of Singapore.

The tug, ordered by Singalore-based PSA Marine, is to be built at the Pax Ocean shipyard.

"The 28-metre long, 50-tonne bollard pull harbour tug will operate with two, Wartsila 20DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel," Wartsila said.

"Wartsila will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage and supply system as well as steerable thrusters and the Wärtsilä ProTouch control system," the company added.

The switch away from oil-derived marine fuel to LNG is seen as an effective way of cutting down emissions from ships.