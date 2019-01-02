Singapore: Two More Brightoil Tankers Placed Under Arrest

Brightoil Lion. Image Credit: Brightoil

Two more tankers owned by Brightoil have been placed under arrest, the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore show.

Brightoil Lion, a 107,518 dtw 2010-built Aframax, and Brightoil Glory, a 318,000 dwt 2012-built VLCC, were detained following action by Joseph Tan Jude Benny LLP.

The arrest of Brightoil Lion took place on December 27, 2018 at 10:15pm local time, while Brightoil Grace was detained on December 31, 2018 at 3:58pm.

The vessels join Brightoil’s entire six-strong fleet of bunker tankers - Brightoil 639 , Brightoil 688, Brightoil 666, Brightoil 319, Brightoil 326, and Brightoil 329 - that remain under arrest following their detention in November.

While the reasons behind the latest arrests are not immediately clear, in recent months Brightoil has faced a rash of financial headwinds including legal action from creditors such as Vietnam-based trader Petrolimex who has filed a winding up order against the Hong Kong-headquartered firm’s Singapore unit, Brightoil Petroleum Singapore Pte Ltd.