India: New Supply Operation for East Coast Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Visakhapatnam. File Image/Pixabay.

Physical bunker supply company Vertline Marine Bunkers has deployed a 840 metric tonne bunker to serve ports on India's eastern coastline in the state of Odisha.

The barge, callled MT Vamtee, can supply very low sulfur fuel oil and marine gasoil and can meet the bunkering needs of ships calling at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, the company said.

The move will "enhance customer experience" and make for an improved service at the these ports, the company added.

Vertline, which has been active since 2016 is based in Visakhapatnam and works with business partner Supreme Marine Tankers, according to the company's website.