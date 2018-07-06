Japan Set for First LNG Bunkering Vessel at End of 2020

LBV. Image Credit: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Japan is set to get its first liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel at the end of 2020.

Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation (CLS), a joint venture established last month by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, said it ordered the LNG Bunkering Vessel (LBV) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. today.

Delivery is scheduled for around September to December 2020, and will become the first to be operated in Japan, CLS said.

The vessel will operate in the Chubu (central) region of Japan.

The vessel will have an LNG capacity of 3,500 m3.

The LBV will be owned and managed by CLS, and LNG will be supplied to end-users through the Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation (CLMF) JV.