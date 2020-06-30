Bangladesh to Import 0.5% Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Freighter on River Padma, Bangladesh. Image credit/S&B.

Bangladesh is to import 0.5% sulfur marine fuel from July.

A 75,000 metric tonnes tender for the low sulfur fuel from the Bangladesh Petroleum Company to be imported from July is in the market, according to local business news provider the Financial Express.

Bids should be submitted by July 5, the report said.

180 centistoke marine fuel, which carries a sulfur content of 3.5%, will not longer be imported, it added.