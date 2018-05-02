FSRU Launch Brings India LNG Bunkering Facility One Step Closer

The new facility will be the fifth LNG import terminal on India's west coast. File Image / Pixabay

The realization of a new liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering facility at Jaigarh port in Maharashtra on the west coast of India, moved one step closer Monday following the launch of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

H-Energy Gateway Pvt Ltd's 4-million-tonnes a year facility is reported to have cost Rs 1,663 crore ($250 million) and is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

"The launch of India's first FSRU based LNG terminal marks a new era of opportunities to drive the development of port-based industries and social infrastructure in India," Times of India quoted the Port as saying.

In addition to bunkering, the LNG terminal will also offer storage, re-gasification, re-loading, and truck loading facilities.

Located some 200 kilometres south of Mumbai, it will be the fifth LNG import terminal on the country's west coast, adding to existing facilities in Dahej, Hazira, Dabhol, and Kochi.