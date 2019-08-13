Singapore: Monthly Bunker Sales Fall

Singapore: annual bunker sales of 50 million mt. File image/Pixabay.

Monthly bunker sales in Singapore in July came in at under 4 million metric tonnes (mt), which is where they were a year ago.

July's sales were 3,878,200 mt compared to 4,035,800 mt in the same month in 2018, according to data published by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The key 380 cst fuel oil grade was down by 140,000 mt over the period while sales of low sulfur marine gasoil rose by over 100,000 mt.

Sales of 500 cst fuel oil were also down over the period.

Singapore's annual sales for bunker fuel are around 50 million mt.