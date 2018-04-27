Singapore Players To Collaborate on Zhoushan Bunkering

The FTZ is said to be of national strategic significance. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore supplier Consort Bunkers is set to collaborate on a bunkering project in Zhoushan.

Reporting from the recent 13th Singapore-Zhejiang Economic and Trade Council (SZETC) meeting, Singapore Business Review said the top 10 ranked bunker supplier had signed an MOU with the Zhoushan government "to collaborate on the marine bunkering value chain."

Fellow Singapore bunker supplier Brightoil Petroleum is already active in Zhoushan.

The move comes amid wider discussions for collaboration with Singapore in areas that include maritime logistics, bunker supply, and wholesale petroleum trading for a free trade port, and in all 14 Singaporean companies were reported to have signed deals with Zhejiang-based firms.

This includes Glencore Singapore who is partnering Zhejiang Petroleum to establish an oil trading joint venture in the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

China's General Secretary Xi Jinping has said the development of the FTZ is of national strategic significance.