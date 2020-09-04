No Oil Spill Reported Yet From VLCC on Fire Off Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sri Lankan Navy and Indian Coast Guard are still fighting the fire. Image Credit: Indian Coast Guard

No oil spill has been observed yet from a laden VLCC on fire off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to the Indian Coast Guard.

Fire was reported on the New Diamond on Thursday after an explosion in the engine room. The ship was carrying about 2 million barrels of crude from Kuwait to Paradip.

A crack of about two metres has been observed near the port aft about ten metres above the waterline, the Indian Coast Guard said on Twitter Friday.

22 of the 23 crew on board the ship have been rescued, and the search for the one missing crew member is continuing. The Indian coast guard and Sri Lankan Navy are still fighting the fire on board the ship.