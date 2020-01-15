PIL Still Facing Singapore VLSFO Delays: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is reportedly facing delays in Singapore caused by VLSFO shortages. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) is still facing delays in Singapore as its vessels struggle to access very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) supplies, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

"Several PIL ships remain anchored in Singapore for up to three weeks, with the Singapore-based operator confirming that the vessels were delayed due to issues with bunker suppliers following the switch to the new IMO 2020 low sulphur fuel," Alphaliner said in its latest weekly report Wednesday.

A spokesman for PIL declined to comment.

Alphaliner suggested delays in retrofitting scrubbers may have caused the problem.