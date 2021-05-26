BP Brings VLSFO to Port of Auckland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will bring 0.50% sulfur fuels back to Auckland. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Seafuels, a subsidiary of the Port of Auckland, has signed a deal with energy producer BP to supply VLSFO and MGO at the New Zealand port.

Seafuels will use the bunker barge Awanuia to deliver VLSFO and MGO produced by BP at Auckland, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"This agreement will help ensure New Zealand is able to meet its international obligations under Annex VI of the MARPOL convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, by providing international and domestic vessels calling New Zealand with MARPOL compliant fuels," the authority said.

"New Zealand joined MARPOL in 1998 and is due to sign up to Annex VI from late 2021.

"The partnership allows bp to re-enter the New Zealand VLSFO market and once again deliver VLSFO to its customers.

"The bunker barge Awanuia will deliver fuel to BP's shipping customers in Auckland, in a safe, reliable, and efficient barge bunkering service, minimising port stays."