MPA Disputes Change to Malaysian Port Limits

MPA says port limit change encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has disputed a recent change to Malaysia's Johor Bahru Port limits.

MPA says the change, listed in The Gazette Notification, PC 88/2018 and NtM 164/2018, means the port limit "encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters and the approaches to the Port of Singapore off Tuas."

"Accordingly, MPA does not recognise the port limits published in the Gazette Notification."

Singapore's territorial waters extend westward of Singapore's current port limits around Tuas, says MPA, and vessels operating in the area are advised to continue to comply with applicable Singapore regulations.