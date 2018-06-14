Japan: Bonded Bunker Fuel Sales Fall in April

Tokyo, Japan (file image/pixabay)

Bonded bunker fuel sales in Japan, which are sales to ocean-going ships incurring no import tax, fell by 7% over March's figures.

2.46 million barrels were sold in April compared to 2.64 million barrels in March, according to price reporting agency Platts citing government data.

Bunker demand in March had been strong, market sources were reported as saying.

Marine diesel sales were also down over the period falling by around 5%.

60,938 barrels of the distillate fuel were sold in April making a two year and nine-month low, according to Platts.