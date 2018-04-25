Singapore Set to Benefit from Bullish LNG Bunker Outlook for Asia

Peter Fitzpatrick, Vice President, Global Marine at ABS. Image Credit: UBM (Seatrade)

Industry players attending the Sea Asia LNG Forum this week have been bullish on the prospects for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia, and particularly Singapore.

"Singapore is a growth market because LNG ships require reliable, on-time delivery from drydocking, a service Singapore has been providing and will continue to do so," said Peter Fitzpatrick, Vice President, Global Marine at ABS.



"We see LNG overhaul as a growth area for Singapore, and not just drydocking, but major modifications work with a number of significant projects on LNG vessels being undertaken here in the yards."

Nicolas Sartini, Chief Executive Officer of APL, meanwhile was among those to note the continued importance of developing LNG bunkering facilities.

"In order for the LNG market to grow across the region and elsewhere including China and the U.S., it is very important to have the proper bunkering infrastructure in place," he said.

APL parent CMA CGM last year notably chose LNG bunkers to fuel nine 22,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEUs) capacity newbuild ULCCs, although Olivier Jouny, Managing Director, Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, told Ship & Bunker the vessels will be bunkered in Northern Europe.