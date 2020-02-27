MPA to Allow Ship Certificate Extensions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marina Bay, Singapore. File image/Piabay.

Singapore-registered ships are to be offered a degree of flexibility over meeting a range of statutory requirements, the Martime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has said.

The move comes in recognition on the pressures of shipping from the spread of the coronavirus.

"The MPA understands that in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, owners and managers of Singapore-registered ships are facing challenges in meeting various statutory requirements under the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) Act (the MLC Act), the Merchant Shipping Act and the subsidiary legislations," the authority said in circular to ship operators posted on its website.

"The MPA empathises with the situation faced by the owners and managers of SRS and desires to take a pragmatic approach to assist the industry in overcoming these challenges."

The authority will make allowances for the extension of seafarer contracts and certificates where they are about to expire.

It will also consider "the extension of mandatory statutory surveys, inspections or audits" but advises operators to make requests in good time before the expiry date to avoid Port State Control issues.