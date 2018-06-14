Singapore: MPA Recommends Sending Fuel Use Data Ahead of Schedule

A cargo ship (file image/pixabay)

Getting ships to be more efficient by using less fuel falls under the International Maritime Organisation's ship energy efficiency management plan or SEEMP.

As part of that process, ships should send their fuel use data to designated collector organisations (RO). A circular issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) outlines the steps involved in the process along with a recommendation for ships to send in data ahead of schedule.

"Companies are strongly encouraged to submit their ships' SEEMP Part II to the RO of their choice on or before 1 September 2018 to ensure smooth implementation of the IMO DCS (data collection system for fuel oil consumption) and to avoid any backlog that may delay the ship's collection and reporting of data," the circular said.

To read the cirucular in full, visit the MPA's website.