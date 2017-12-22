South Korea Launches First LNG-Fuelled Merchant Vessel

Green Iris was launched today at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan. File Image / Pixabay

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and POSCO have announced that the launch ceremony for Green Iris - the country's first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled merchant vessel - was to take place today at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korean media reports.

With a 50,000-tonne cargo capacity, Green Iris is slated to become one of the world's largest bulk carriers.

The newly launched bulker features an LNG fuel tank fabricated with POSCO's high-manganese steel and able to withstand temperatures of up to -196 degrees Celsius.

Green Iris is scheduled to carry out its first voyage in January, travelling between the East Sea and Gwangyang with a cargo of limestone five times per month.

As Ship & Bunker reported in September, South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) has previously said it would join forces with local shipyards, builders, and state institutes to develop a class of 180,000-tonne LNG-propelled ships - the largest such vessels in the world.