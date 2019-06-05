Sinopec Ramps up 0.5% Sulfur Fuel Production

Cruise ship at Hainan. File image/Pixabay.

Chinese refiner Sinopec has said that 10 of its plants are producing International Maritime Organisation (IMO) compliant bunker fuel.

The company expects to be able to produce 10 million metric tonnes (mt) a year of fuel by next year, according to a report by Reuters.

Refining plants known to be making the IMO2020-compliant fuel includes those located at Shanghai, Jinling and Hainan.

Sinopec produced its first consignment of 0.5% sulfur fuel oil in April.