Sanchi Sinking: Leaked Oil May Have Reached Japan's Western Shores

Oil spotted off Japanese coast (file image/pixabay)

Leaked oil from the sunken tanker Sanchi, which went down in the East China Sea last month, may have reached the western coastline of Japan.

The Japanese government is monitoring the situation following the discovery of black, oily substances ashore on the small island of Takarajima, according to regional news provider Japan Times.

"Cleanup operations in and around the Amami Oshima area have been taking place," a coast guard spokesman was quoted as saying.

"There is no official confirmation yet that the oily substances are from the tanker, but we'll continue to monitor the situation," the spokesman added.

The Sanchi sank after colliding with another ship.

It was carrying a cargo of ultra-light condensate which observers believe will have largely evaporated. However, bunker fuel still in the ships tanks when it sank could pose the greater environmental threat.