SIBCON 2020 to be Hosted Online

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 21, 2020

SIBCON 2020, one the bunker industry's biggest conferences, has moved to be an online event.

Event organisers InformaConnect say the decision was made "in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak we have, after consultation with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, our partners, and wider industry stakeholders."

The new format event will feature live stream sessions, a virtual exhibition and on-demand content.

The biannual event, to be held from October 6-8 2020, had been scheduled to take place at its usual location on Sentosa in Singapore.

The change comes after measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the global events industry as a whole to a virtual standstill.

This year's IBIA Annual Convention will also be an online event, while Posidonia 2020 has been cancelled altogether.

