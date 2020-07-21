SIBCON 2020 to be Hosted Online

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SIBCON is usually held on Sentosa, Singapore. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

SIBCON 2020, one the bunker industry's biggest conferences, has moved to be an online event.

Event organisers InformaConnect say the decision was made "in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak we have, after consultation with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, our partners, and wider industry stakeholders."

The new format event will feature live stream sessions, a virtual exhibition and on-demand content.

The biannual event, to be held from October 6-8 2020, had been scheduled to take place at its usual location on Sentosa in Singapore.

The change comes after measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the global events industry as a whole to a virtual standstill.

This year's IBIA Annual Convention will also be an online event, while Posidonia 2020 has been cancelled altogether.