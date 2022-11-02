Supreme Maritime Services Hires Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Supreme Maritime Services is a Singapore-based privately owned shipping company with a focus on the Asian market. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based shipping firm Supreme Maritime Services has hired a bunker manager.

Jinni Lew has joined the firm as its new bunker manager in Singapore as of the start of this month, she wrote in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Lew was previously trading manager for TensaroEnergy in Singapore from September 2020 to July of this year, and had earlier worked as a bunker trader for Cockett Group, China Merchants Energy Trading and KPI Bridge Oil.

Supreme Maritime Services is a privately owned shipping company with a focus on the Asian market. The firm manages and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers.