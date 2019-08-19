Indonesia to Enforce IMO2020 After All

Indonesia. File Image / Pixabay

INTERTANKO says Indonesian officials have confirmed the country will implement the upcoming IMO2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel from January 1, 2020.

The clarification came during a meeting earlier this month between INTERTANKO and Indonesia's Directorate General of Sea Transportation.

The country plans to issue a further clarification on its position in due course, the organization added.

Last month Indonesia appeared set to allow locally operated and flagged vessels to continue burning non-IMO2020 compliant HSFO "until the supply runs out" despite the new rules coming into force from next year.

The news prompted sulfur regs enforcement group Trident Alliance to issue a statement suggesting such a move would result in legal consequences for for country.