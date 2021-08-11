Malaysian Authorities Arrest South Korean Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship's captain and chief engineer have been detained for questioning. Image Credit: MMEA

The authorities in Malaysia have arrested a South Korea-flagged tanker over allegations of arriving in East Johor without prior notice.

The tanker was arrested in East Johor's waters at about 5:15 PM local time on Tuesday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in an online statement on Wednesday, without naming the vessel concerned.

The ship failed to inform the authorities prior to its arrival, and did not present documents showing permission for its presence in Malaysian waters, the MMEA said.

The tanker had a crew of 18 South Korean, Indonesian and Myanmarese seafarers.

The ship's captain and chief engineer have been detained for questioning.